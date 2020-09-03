Ex-UN employee charged with lying to FBI to conceal sexual assaults: Prosecutor

A former employee of the United Nations was charged with attempting to conceal multiple sexual assaults committed in Iraq, Egypt and the United States, Manhattan’s federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

Karim Elkorany, a 37-year-old originally from New Jersey, worked in a number of roles at the UN between 2005 and 2018.

Prosecutors charged him with two counts of making false statements to FBI special agents in a bid to cover up rendering six women unconscious before assaulting them.

In 2016 a woman reported that Elkorany had drugged and sexually assaulted her as she drifted in and out of consciousness at his apartment in Iraq.

Investigators probing the accusations uncovered a pattern of similar crimes against five other women between 2009 and 2016.

Each time, according to the indictment, Elkorany told his victims of the sex acts they had engaged in with him after the fact.

Elkorany worked in international development beginning in 2005, until he moved to the UN Children’s Fund in Iraq in 2013 until 2016. He then served as a UN communications specialist until 2018, when he resigned.

He was arrested in New Jersey on Wednesday and charged with two counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement agents, each carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He is expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday afternoon.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 23:15 - GMT 20:15