Second fire breaks out on fuel tanker sailing from Kuwait to Sri Lanka

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday, adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured.
#SavingLives #SAR #FireFighting assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off #Srilanka coast. #ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/OsvgyZfKq0— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2020
The ship sailed from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed. It was headed for the Indian port of Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.
Sri Lanka's Marine Protection Authority said it would take measures to prevent any possible oil leak from the tanker.
Such a spill could cause an “environmental disaster,” warned Ashok Sharma, managing director of shipbroker BRS Baxi in Singapore.
“No double-hull VLCC has spilt oil to date, but (it) depends on the damage to the ship,” he added.
Thursday's incident came a little more than a month after a state of “environmental emergency” triggered by the spill of about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil from a Japanese bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, when it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius.
De Silva said some of the New Diamond's crew were rescued by oil product tanker Helen M, which an industry source said was on a time charter with India's Reliance Industries.
“The fire happened at 7:45 a.m. India time,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “The nature is explosion and fire and serious injury to the crew.”
In a statement, the vessel's insurer, West of England, said: “We can confirm that these two vessels are entered in the West of England. The Club is liaising closely with our members and the relevant authorities and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
The second vessel referred to was the Gulf Livestock 1, sailing to China from New Zealand with 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle that sank off Japan on Thursday.
There was no immediate comment from IOC, Reliance Industries and Kuwait Petroleum Corp.