Second survivor from capsized cattle ship found off Japan dies: Kyodo news

The second survivor from a capsized cattle ship enroute from New Zealand to China, who was found by the Japanese coastguard in the East China Sea on Friday, has died, Kyodo news reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The coastguard had said the man was found unconscious about 120 km (75 miles) north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to a hospital. Kyodo news cited the coastguard as saying the man had died.



A life jacket and cattle carcass were also collected from the same area, the coastguard said, and the search was continuing for 41 other crew members.



Three vessels, one airplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.



UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel.



“Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time,” a Gulf Navigation spokesman said.



“We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors.”



The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.



Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan's coastguard said.



The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said.



The coastguard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

Read more:

Search operations on after 40 crew go missing after cattle ship capsizes off Japan

At least 45 migrants killed after boat capsizes off Libya coast: UN

Second fire breaks out on fuel tanker sailing from Kuwait to Sri Lanka

Last Update: Friday, 04 September 2020 KSA 07:26 - GMT 04:26