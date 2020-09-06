French FM Le Drian blames Brexit stalemate on UK, says deal is urgent

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Sunday it was urgent to reach an agreement on Brexit trade talks and he blamed the stalemate on Britain's attitude.



“The British people do not seem to understand that if one wants to negotiate a good deal, one must talk about all issues,” Le Drian told France Inter radio.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



“It's not going well, with only two months left, it is urgent, the countdown has started. We prefer to reach a deal but we need to discuss the whole package, including fisheries, to avoid a no-deal,” he added.



The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31 but it remains in a transition phase under which EU rules still apply until Dec. 31, after which either a new trade regime comes into force or it will revert to rules set by the World Trade Organization.

Read more:

UK minister overseeing Brexit talks confident of trade deal as EU changes tone

France rescues 33 migrants heading for Britain

UK’s Johnson says more optimistic than EU officials on striking post-Brexit deal

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 15:18 - GMT 12:18