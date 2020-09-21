NEWS
Ba N’Daou named interim Mali president, military junta leader named VP

In this file photo taken on August 22, 2020 President of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) Assimi Goita (C) preparing for a meeting between Malian military leaders and an ECOWAS delegation in Bamako, Mali. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 21 September 2020
Former Mali defense minister and retired colonel Ba N’Daou was named interim president on Monday while Assimi Goita, the leader of the junta that seized power last month was appointed vice president, state television announced.

Mali’s ruling junta has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbors to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

West African leaders insisted last week that the interim president, who will oversee an 18-month transition period, be a civilian, while signaling they would accept a soldier as vice president.

N’Daou and Goita were appointed by a group electors chosen by the junta.

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 22:15 - GMT 19:15

