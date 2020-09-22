Trump takes aim at China in UN virtual address

President Donald Trump says the United Nations must hold China “accountable” for failing to contain the coronavirus, which has killed about 200,000 Americans and nearly 1 million around the world.

Trump is accusing China of not sharing timely information with the world on the new disease in a taped address to the virtually gathered United Nations General Assembly.

Trump says: “The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trump is also using his address to tout a pair of recent international accords he helped to broker— one between Kosovo and Serbia and the other between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel — as the United States “fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker.”

Trump has repeatedly used his appearances at the international gathering to oppose “globalization” and promote his “America First” foreign policy.

His 2020 address is not different, as he admonished other nations that “only when you take care of your own citizens, will you find a true basis for cooperation.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 17:51 - GMT 14:51