China has demolished thousands of mosques in Uighur region of Xinjiang: Report

Chinese authorities have demolished thousands of mosques in Xinjiang, an Australian think tank said Friday, in the latest report of widespread human rights abuses in the restive region.

Rights groups say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking people have been incarcerated in camps across the northwestern territory, with residents pressured to give up traditional and religious activities.

Around 16,000 mosques had been destroyed or damaged, according to an Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report based on satellite imagery documenting hundreds of sacred sites and statistical modelling.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Most of the destruction had taken place in the last three years and an estimated 8,500 mosques had been completely destroyed, the report said, with more damage outside the urban centres of Urumqi and Kashgar.

Many mosques that escaped demolition had their domes and minarets removed, according to the research, which estimated fewer than 15,500 intact and damaged mosques were left standing around Xinjiang.

If correct, it would be the lowest number of Muslim houses of worship in the region since the decade of national upheaval sparked by the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.

Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China on September 4, 2018. (AP)

By contrast, none of the Christian churches and Buddhist temples in Xinjiang that were studied by the think tank had been damaged or destroyed.

ASPI also said nearly a third of major Islamic sacred sites in Xinjiang - including shrines, cemeteries and pilgrimage routes - had been razed.

An AFP investigation last year found dozens of cemeteries had been destroyed in the region, leaving human remains and bricks from broken tombs scattered across the land.

No regime suppresses faith on a larger scale than the Chinese Communist Party. Over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims have been forced into internment camps, subject to surveillance, torture, forced abortions, and sterilizations– all part of the CCP's decades-long war on faith. pic.twitter.com/iTDyP31P3d — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 20, 2020

China denies accusations

China has insisted that residents of Xinjiang enjoy full religious freedom.

Asked about the research on Friday, China’s foreign ministry said the research institute had “no academic credibility” and was producing “anti-China reports and anti-China lies.”

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said there were about 24,000 mosques in the region.

“Xinjiang’s total number of mosques is more than ten times the number in the US, and the average number of mosques per Muslim person is higher than in some Muslim countries,” Wang told a regular press briefing.

Friday’s report comes a day after ASPI said it had identified a network of detention centres in the region much larger than previous estimates.

Beijing has said its network of camps are vocational training centres, which are necessary for countering poverty and anti-extremism.

Read more:

China running 380 Uighur detention centers in Xinjiang region: Think tank

To help Uighur Muslims, Switzerland should negotiate China trade pact, says NGO

France’s Macron expresses concern for China’s treatment of Uighurs, Hong Kong

Last Update: Friday, 25 September 2020 KSA 12:04 - GMT 09:04