Greek PM to Erdogan: ‘Let’s give diplomacy a chance’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed Friday to Turkey to find a diplomatic solution to tensions, saying he hopes to build a partnership between the historic rival neighbors.

Mitsotakis accused Turkey of “aggression” with its recent search for energy resources in contested waters but said, “I remain an optimist.”

“So let’s meet, let’s talk and let’s seek a mutually acceptable solution. Let’s give diplomacy a chance,” Mitsotakis said to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an address to the virtual UN General Assembly.

“If after all we still cannot agree, then we should trust the wisdom of the International Court at The Hague,” Mitsotakis said, reiterating an offer from Greece.

In a recorded message before the backdrop of the Acropolis, Mitsotakis pointed to the United Arab Emirates’ recent recognition of Israel as a sign that Greece and Turkey can overcome historic animosity.

“I refuse to believe that partnership between near neighbors is not possible,” Mitsotakis said.

Turkey last month sent a vessel backed by military frigates to hunt for oil and gas reserves in waters also claimed by Greece.

Greece responded with naval exercises as a warning and has enjoyed support within the European Union, especially from France.

