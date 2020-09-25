Man charged with shooting two US police officers in Louisville pleads not guilty

A not guilty plea has been entered for a man charged with shooting and wounding two police officers in Louisville during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Larynzo Johnson appeared in an orange jumpsuit Friday morning and only spoke when the judge asked if he understood the charges. He replied that he did.
Bond was set at $1 million and the judge appointed a public defender to represent Johnson at his next court date set for October 5.
Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced Wednesday that no officers would be charged in Taylor’s shooting death in March.
Activists say protests will continue until the Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor have been charged.
The comments came at a Friday morning news conference during which family attorney Ben Crump also called for transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers in Taylor’s death.
Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced its decision Wednesday.
