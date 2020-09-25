US violence: Louisville erupts in second night of protests despite curfew

About 100 demonstrators have gathered in Louisville, defying a nighttime curfew and nearby police in riot gear, marking a second night of protests in the Breonna Taylor case.

The curfew took hold at 9 p.m. in the Kentucky city as the protesters met up at the First Unitarian Church. Police in riot gear could be seen blocking nearby streets. People in the crowd chanted “Black Lives Matter” as tensions continued for a second night in the city.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Before the march began, protester Shameka Parrish-Wright told the crowd to stay together and take care of each other if they were met with force.

Police stand on the street moments before curfew, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP)

“We want to show the country and the world what we’re about,” Parrish-Wright said. Some protesters blocked roads as they marched. Police, meanwhile, were seen nearby and patrol cars blocked some roads. There was no immediate signs of a confrontation.

Kentucky’s governor has condemned the shooting of two Louisville police officers and is calling for protesters to be peaceful after the decision not to charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that “the answer to violence can never be violence.”

Beshear says he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night after the officers were wounded during demonstrations in Kentucky’s largest city over a grand jury decision in the case of Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid gone wrong.

Read more:

Protests erupt across US after police killing of George Floyd

US protests: Police department apologizes for shooting news crew with pepper balls

Republican senator Rand Paul calls for FBI probe on mob of DC protesters

Last Update: Friday, 25 September 2020 KSA 04:50 - GMT 01:50