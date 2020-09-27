Armenia says Azerbaijan had attacked civilian settlements in disputed region

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said early on Sunday that neighboring Azerbaijan had attacked civilian settlements in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Armenia's Defense Ministry said that its troops had downed two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones in response to the attack.
The two former Soviet countries have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic-Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and border clashes have intensified in recent months.
