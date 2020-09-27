Armenia says it is checking report of Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan

Armenian Defense Ministry said on Sunday it was checking reports about combatants from Syria who are allegedly fighting for the Azerbaijan's side in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh province.
Hikmet Hajiyev, the foreign policy aide to the Azeri president, dismissed the report carried by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as "nonsense".
SHOW MORE
#Armenia has declared martial law and total military mobilization following clashes with #Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says.https://t.co/1Tzzm3F18o pic.twitter.com/RBmaKBu2rq— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 27, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23