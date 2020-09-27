Azerbaijan forces kills 16 Armenian servicemen, wounds 100 others in clashes

The breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Sunday that 16 of its servicemen were killed and more than 100 wounded in clashes with Azerbaijan's forces.

Clashes erupted between Armenian and Azeri forces on Sunday over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. That has reignited concerns about instability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines transporting oil and gas to world markets.

