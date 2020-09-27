Azerbaijan says shelling from Armenia kills 5 people from one family

Azerbaijan's general prosecution office said on Sunday that five people from one family have been killed by the shelling from Armenia's forces, the first civilian casualties from Baku in the latest flair up over a breakaway province.



Clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday over the volatile Nagorno-Karabakh region, reigniting concern about instability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines transporting oil and gas to world markets.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28