Thirteen killed in van fire on highway in southern Pakistan heading to Karachi

Thirteen people were killed after a passenger van overturned and caught fire on a highway heading to Pakistan's port city of Karachi overnight, police said Sunday.
The van fell in a ditch after it was struck by an object from another vehicle late Saturday night, said Senior Motorway Police Officer Aftab Pathan.
He said the van was engulfed in flames after its fuel tank leaked. Rescuers recovered 13 charred bodies, including at least three children, while five people were pulled out alive, including a 1-year-old.
Officials said DNA tests would be needed to ascertain the identity of the victims.
Such incidents are common in Pakistan where motorists disregard safety standards and violate traffic rules while battered road conditions also contribute to accidents.
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 11:50 - GMT 08:50