US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
The announcement was made by Trump on Saturday days after several media outlets confirmed through sources of his upcoming choice.
Barrett, 48, is an Indiana-based federal appeals court judge and known for being a devout Catholic with fervent anti-abortion views.
If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would become the third justice appointed to the nine-member high court by Trump.
An airplane believed to be carrying likely Supreme Court nominee Barrett and her family has arrived at Joint Base Andrews earlier in the day.
(With inputs from Bloomberg, agencies)
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 00:20 - GMT 21:20