Watch: Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support

Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.
The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the US Capitol, was held just hours before Trump he announced he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.
Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.
The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter. Many in the crowd appeared to be students of Liberty University in Virginia.
Read more:
US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Trump considering one of five women for US Supreme Court seat vacated by Ginsburg
With Republican backing, Trump to push Supreme Court nominee before US elections
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 00:48 - GMT 21:48