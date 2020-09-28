Armenia accuses Turkey of direct military support for Azerbaijan, Baku denies

Armenia accused Turkey on Monday of providing direct military support for Azerbaijan in a flare-up of fighting between the two former Soviet republics over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement that Turkey had a “direct presence on the ground.” It said Turkish military experts “are fighting side by side” with Azerbaijan, which it said was also using Turkish weapons including drones and warplanes.



Azerbaijan denied the allegations. There was no immediate reaction from Turkey.

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 13:21 - GMT 10:21