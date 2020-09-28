Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s ‘full-scale military attack’ on Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's parliament on Monday condemned what it said was a “full-scale military attack” by Azerbaijan on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and said Turkey's involvement in the crisis could risk destabilizing the region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The international community should take active steps to prevent not only aggression by Azerbaijan, but also Turkey's ambitions to be involved in the ... conflict which will lead to the region's destabilization,” parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with the sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery amid reports of at least 21 deaths and hundreds of people being wounded.

Read more:

Azerbaijan denies Armenian ambassador claims that Turkey sent 4,000 Syrian fighters

Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization, six Azeri civilians killed

Armenia declares martial law and mobilization amid Azerbaijan clashes

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 12:42 - GMT 09:42