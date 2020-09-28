Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization, six Azeri civilians killed

Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilization on Monday following clashes with Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Azerbaijan's foreign minister also said that a total of six Azeri civilians had been killedand 19 injured since fighting flared with Armenian forces over the breakaway region.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on mobilization on the second day of clashes which the two sides, which fought a war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s, blame on each other and in which both have reported fatalities.
Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians, declared martial law and mobilized their male populations on Sunday.
