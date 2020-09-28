NEWS
Russian opposition leader Navalny says Merkel visited him in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya in Berlin’s Charite hospital. (Instagram account @navalny/AFP)
AFP, Moscow Monday 28 September 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him while he was recovering in a Berlin hospital after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

“I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital,” the anti-corruption campaigner wrote on Twitter following reports of the meeting in German media, describing the visit as a private conversation that included his family.

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 11:46 - GMT 08:46

