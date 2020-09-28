Russian opposition leader Navalny says Merkel visited him in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him while he was recovering in a Berlin hospital after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.
“I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital,” the anti-corruption campaigner wrote on Twitter following reports of the meeting in German media, describing the visit as a private conversation that included his family.
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 11:46 - GMT 08:46