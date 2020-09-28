Turkey’s Erdogan: Armenia must withdraw from Azeri lands it is ‘invading’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Armenia must immediately withdraw from Azeri lands it is “invading.”
Turkey said Armenia must stop its occupation of Azerbaijan’s lands and send back the “mercenaries and terrorists” it brought from abroad for stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Armenian and Azeri forces have clashed.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Armenia must immediately halt its attacks, send back the mercenaries and terrorists it brought from abroad and withdraw from the Azerbaijan lands,” said Turkish defense Minister Hulusi Akar, adding a ceasefire and peace are needed.
Turkey has said it will support Azerbaijan in the clashes, in which fierce fire was exchanged for a second day amid reports of at least 21 killed and hundreds wounded. Yerevan said Turkey was taking part in the clashes, but Baku denies this.
Read more:
Armenia accuses Turkey of direct military support for Azerbaijan, Baku denies
Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s ‘full-scale military attack’ on Nagorno-Karabakh
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 14:41 - GMT 11:41