Azerbaijan opens fire towards military unit in Armenia, hits civilian bus

Azeri armed forces opened fire on an Armenian military unit in the border town of Vardenis, and miles away from a breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region which has been the focus of clashes in the past few days, the Armenian defense ministry said.
A civilian bus was set on fire after being hit by an Azeri unmanned drone, it said in a statement.
Separately, Armenia denied an earlier report by Azerbaijan’s defense ministry that the Armenian army had shelled the Dashkesan region on the border between the two countries.
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32