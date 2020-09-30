NEWS
WORLD

Azerbaijan says one person killed, three wounded in Armenian attack

A still image from a video released on Sept. 27, 2020 by the Armenian Defence Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. (Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday 30 September 2020
Text size A A A

One person was killed and three wounded by Armenian fire on the town of Horadiz in southern Azerbaijan, the Azeri Prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, as fighting continued over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

NATO allies France and Turkey traded angry recriminations on Wednesday as international tensions mounted over the fiercest clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces since the mid-1990s.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorno- Karabakh region entered a fourth day.

Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top