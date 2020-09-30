NEWS
French police arrest 29 in anti-terror Syria financing sting

French police stand near the Eiffel Tower after the French tourism landmark was evacuated following a bomb alert in Paris, France, September 23, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP Wednesday 30 September 2020
French police on Tuesday arrested 29 people in a sting operation targeting a network of terror financing for extremists in Syria, prosecutors said.

The network, active since 2019, mostly operated via the purchase of crypto-currency coupons whose references were given to extremist contacts in Syria and then credited to bitcoin accounts, the anti-terror prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

This way to transfer funds marks a departure from previous methods identified by France’s anti-terror financing and money laundering services, which mostly involved cash mandates, it said.

“Constant surveillance of these networks prompted terrorist organizations to seek more opacity by using crypto-currencies such as bitcoin,” the statement said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 23:18 - GMT 20:18

