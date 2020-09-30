Kremlin keenly following US presidential campaign, will not make statements

Russia, like many other nations in the world, is closely following US presidential campaign as the United States is one of the world’s top economies, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Wednesday.



“But we do not want to make any statements as this could be viewed as an attempt to intervene (into the election process). Russia has never, is not and is not going to intervene in US domestic affairs,” Peskov said.

The director of US intelligence in thein early August raised concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran.

On Russia, US intelligence officials assess that Russia is working to “denigrate” Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia “establishment” among his supporters, Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence Security Center, said. He said that would track Moscow’s criticism of Biden when he was vice president for his role in Ukraine policies and support of opposition to President Vladimir Putin inside Russia.

