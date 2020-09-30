Late night cremation of gang rape victim sparks clashes with police in North India

Protests erupted in several parts of India on Wednesday following the late night cremation of a gang rape victim, that was carried out against the wishes of her family.
The 19-year-old victim from the Dalit community -- the lowest rung of India’s ancient caste system -- was attacked and raped on September 14 in a field near her home in Hathras district, 100 km (62-miles) from the capital, New Delhi, authorities said.
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in front of Uttar Pradesh state bhawan (building) in New Delhi, India, on September 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, ranks as the most unsafe state for women in the country.
Protesters in Hathras were met by police who charged them with batons, a witness said.
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has ordered a high-level police enquiry into the incident. (File photo)
Angry protesters, many wearing masks to ward off the novel coronavirus, scuffled with police in New Delhi while in Kolkota, protesters burned a big picture of Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who is also a hardline Hindu priest.
Adityanath has ordered a high-level police enquiry into the incident.