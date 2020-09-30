Macron criticizes Turkey’s ‘unacceptable,’ ‘warlike’ rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh and that was unacceptable, though he added that he had no proof at this stage of direct Turkish involvement.

Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations (in favor of Azerbaijan), which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous,” Macron told a news conference in Latvia.

Macron said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening and with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 14:13 - GMT 11:13