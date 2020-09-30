US Elections: Biden slams Trump as a ‘clown’ as rivals quarrel in debate

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden called Republican incumbent Donald Trump a “clown” on Tuesday as tension boiled over in the pair’s first televised debate ahead of the November election.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown -- excuse me, this person,” said Biden, moments after Trump was warned by moderator Chris Wallace not to interrupt.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Watch: “It's hard to get any word in with this clown – excuse me, this person,” says Democratic presidential challenger Joe #Biden during his debate with US President Donald #Trump.#Debates2020https://t.co/hIjnx3xm95 pic.twitter.com/NGufbNMava — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 30, 2020

President Trump and former VP Biden also traded barbs about each other’s relatives.

While Biden was making a point during the first presidential debate in Cleveland about the Trump administration’s trade deals with China not having the desired effect, Trump jumped in. He resurrected past claims about the former vice president’s son Hunter working overseas.

Trump said Hunter Biden reaped millions in ill-gotten profit from China and other overseas interests, accusations that have been repeatedly debunked. Biden shot back, “None of that is true.” He then added of Trump, “His family, we could talk all night.”

Read more:

Trump, Biden to face off in first of three presidential debates ahead of US elections

More polarization or coming to the center? The other US elections in November

With Republican backing, Trump to push Supreme Court nominee before US elections

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 05:34 - GMT 02:34