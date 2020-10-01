All 27 American ISIS supporters held by Kurds back in US custody

The US said on Thursday all known Americans allegedly supporting ISIS militants and being held by US-backed forces in Syria have been returned, some to face criminal charges, and urged Europe to account for their citizens backing the militant group.

In a statement, the US Department of Justice said two alleged United States ISIS supporters made court appearances in Florida on Wednesday for charges of providing the group material support. That brings the total number of US citizens back in custody from Syria and Iraq to 27, and among those, 10 face charges, it said.

Two other Americans facing similar charges faced US court action in Minnesota and Washington on Sept. 16, the department added.

“The US has brought back every American supporter of ISIS known to be held by the Syrian Democratic Forces against whom we have charges,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said, calling the effort a “moral responsibility.”

The Kurdish-led SDF in northeast Syria is backed by the US.

Women and children evacuated from ISISI last holdout of Baghouz wait to undergo security screening by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters (not pictured) in Syria’s northern Deir Ezzor province, on February 22, 2019. (AFP)

The department also urged other countries, especially those in Western Europe, to act and said it would help them take “responsibility for their citizens who left to take up arms in support of ISIS’s reign of hate and intolerance.”

Europeans make up about one-fifth of the 10,000 ISIS fighters held by Kurdish militias in Syria, but many European nations have hesitated to repatriate citizens linked to the group for fear of a public backlash.

US officials have said that ISIS is evolving from a militant group with aims to hold territory in the Middle East to a global network that hopes to inspire extremist ideology and attacks elsewhere.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has moved to draw down US troops sent to help defeat ISIS fighters in Iraq and is weighing a possible reduction of its diplomatic presence in the country.

