EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France’s Beaune

A man waves a Turkish Flag in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Thursday 01 October 2020
The European Union must stand firm against Turkey and this could mean possible sanctions, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

“In the short-term there must be signals of resolve. We will see if there are sanctions,” he said on broadcaster France 2 television.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday for two days of discussions notably on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.

Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 KSA 09:14 - GMT 06:14

