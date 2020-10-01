Four killed, 10 hospitalized in forest fires in eastern Ukraine

Four people died and ten were hospitalized as a series of forest fires swept a large area in the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fires threatened 22 settlements and engulfed an area of about 18,000 hectares, the service said in a statement, adding that 120 people were evacuated.
In July, one person died and nine were hospitalized in a similar forest fire that swept through the Luhansk region, destroying 80 dacha holiday cottages and 30 houses in two villages.
This spring, forest fires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in the north of the country and elsewhere pushed pollution levels in Ukraine's capital Kyiv to the worst in the world.
Read more:
UAE set to amend law granting citizenship to expats with certain criteria: Report
Toll rises to 16 as more bodies found from Ukraine college fire
Eight killed in Ukraine hotel fire
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24