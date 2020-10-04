After abuse allegations, Nigeria bans anti-robbery unit from stop-and-search

Nigeria’s top police chief on Sunday banned a controversial anti-robbery unit and other special agents from mounting roadblocks and carrying out stop-and-search operations over accusations of abuses.

Inspector-General of Police Muhammed Adamu said the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical squads must stop such operations “with immediate effect.”

Read more: Nigerian doctors to strike over pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

He added in a statement that police officers may no longer work in plainclothes, only in uniform.

Adamu said the decision followed findings that “a few personnel” in undercover tactical squads have abused their position “to perpetrate all forms of illegality.”

He said two FSARS agents and a civilian accomplice have been arrested and accused in Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos of extorting a civilian.

Calls have grown in recent months for the police investigation branch to be shut down over accusations of unlawful arrests, torture and even murder of suspects.

The unit was already reorganized in 2017 over similar allegations.

The police chief also warned the special units “against the invasion of the privacy of citizens, particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices.”

He said their remit was limited to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Authorities will continue to monitor police officers and discipline those who contravene the rules.

Local and international rights bodies, including Amnesty International, have long called for the special squads to be eliminated.

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 18:24 - GMT 15:24