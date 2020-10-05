Afghan governor survives targeted suicide attack in Afghanistan that kills 8 people

A suicide attack targeting an Afghan provincial governor killed at least eight people on Monday, officials said, as the president traveled to Qatar where peace talks with the Taliban have stalled.

28 people were wounded when the attacker rammed his explosives-filled vehicle into the convoy of Rahmatullah Yarmal, the governor of eastern Laghman province.

“The governor was driving to his office when his car was hit. Four of his bodyguards and four civilians were killed, 28 wounded,” the governor’s spokesman Assadullah Daulatzai told AFP, adding that the governor was unhurt.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian confirmed the attack and said most of the wounded were civilians. It comes as President Ashraf Ghani on Monday left for Doha to meet with Qatari officials, three weeks after the launch of landmark peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The Laghman governor escaped unhurt from a car bomb attack. but there is casualty among his guards and civilians.#Afghanistan #Laghman #War #Peace pic.twitter.com/IkXvgh90gN — Khoshhal Taib (@KhoshTaib) October 5, 2020

Ghani will first stop in Kuwait to offer condolences over the death of emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government negotiators, aimed at ending Afghanistan’s 19-year conflict, have stalled over disagreements on how to frame a code of conduct that will guide the broader talks.

On Saturday, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives at the entrance an administrative building in eastern Nangarhar province, killing 15 people, mostly civilians, officials said.

