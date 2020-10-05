Russia calls for investigation into US actions against the WHO

Russia called on Monday for an evaluation of the legal and financial repercussions of the Trump administration announcing the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) next July.
Russia’s delegation, addressing a two-day meeting of WHO’s Executive Board, said: “We need to analyze legal procedures and administrative and financial procedures regarding steps taken by the United States against the WHO.”
The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a US official said on Sept 2.
Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47