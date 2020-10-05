White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus, days after Trump

Another senior White House official tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, further raising concerns among administration officials and staff after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump became infected last week.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that she tested positive for the virus on Monday morning “while experiencing no symptoms.”

However, McEnany said that no reporters, producers, or members of the press were listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. “Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she said in a statement posted to her Twitter.

