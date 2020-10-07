Azerbaijan’s FM to meet international mediators about Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister will meet international mediators in the country’s conflict with Armenia, Baku said Wednesday, as deadly fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region entered a second week.

The foreign ministry said a Thursday “working visit to Geneva” will see Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov meet leaders of the OSCE’s Minsk group, which is jointly chaired by diplomats from France, Russia, and the US.

Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have displaced half of the population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region as Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Wednesday an end to a “tragedy” that shows no sign of abating.

Putin on Wednesday called for the fighting to stop, saying the deadliest fighting in more than 25 years between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces was a tragedy.

An alleged Azeri artillery strike towards the positions of Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 28, 2020. (AFP)

Speaking in an interview with state television, Putin said he was in constant contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the conflict.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 20:08 - GMT 17:08