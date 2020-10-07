Germany, EU will agree on response to Navalny case in coming days

Germany and its European Union partners will agree in the coming days a joint response to the poisoning in Russia of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent in the banned Novichok family, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

“It is a serious violation of civic rights committed with a chemical nerve agent, and we firmly believe that this cannot remain without consequence,” Maas told German lawmakers in Berlin, where Navalny has been treated.

“It is clear that if the events are not cleared up, if the necessary information is not provided, then targeted and proportionate sanctions against those responsible on the Russian side will be unavoidable.”

“That is why we will be coordinating a joint response with our partners within the European Union - and also within the OPCW (organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) - over the next few days,” he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42