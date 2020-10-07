Two ISIS ‘Beatles’ militants being brought to US to face charges

Two members of an ISIS terrorist cell dubbed the “Beatles” accused of killing several Western hostages are to be brought to the United States on Wednesday to face charges, a Justice Department source said.
El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are suspected of involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig during 2014-2015.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They are also believed to be responsible for the murders of two Britons, Alan Henning and David Haines.
They were stripped of their UK citizenship and have been in the custody of US forces in Iraq.
Read more:
All 27 American ISIS supporters held by Kurds back in US custody
UK wins bid for Supreme Court to hear ISIS bride case
US forces in Iraq carry out overnight strike on ISIS cell
A two-year legal impasse was broken recently when US Attorney General Bill Barr said they would be spared the death penalty if convicted in the United States.
The families of Foley, Kassig, Sotloff and another ISIS victim, Kayla Mueller, welcomed the report that the pair were being brought to the United States to face justice.
“James, Peter, Kayla and Steven were kidnapped, tortured, beaten, starved, and murdered by members of the Islamic State [ISIS] in Syria,” they said in a joint statement. “Now our families can pursue accountability for these crimes against our children in a US court.”
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 08 October 2020 KSA 23:00 - GMT 20:00