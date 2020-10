Russia said Friday that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to meet in Moscow for negotiations on ending the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, after President Vladimir Putin called for talks.

“Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the consultations in Moscow,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP.

“Active preparations are underway,” she said, with the talks expected to take place later on Friday and involve the two countries’ foreign ministers.

Last Update: Friday, 09 October 2020 KSA 10:20 - GMT 07:20