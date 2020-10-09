Nagorno-Karabakh warring parties heading ‘towards a truce’ in coming days: France

Armenia and Azerbaijan were moving “towards a truce” to end fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the French presidency told AFP, with a deal expected late Friday or on Saturday.

Senior diplomats from the warring parties were meeting in Moscow while clashes over the disputed region showed no sign of abating.

“We are moving towards a truce tonight or tomorrow but it’s still fragile,” a spokesperson for President Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron spoke by telephone to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan late on Thursday and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

France is presiding over the truce talks jointly with Russia and the United States.

Last Update: Friday, 09 October 2020 KSA 12:23 - GMT 09:23