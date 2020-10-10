Congressman requests UK strip Prince Harry, Meghan of titles for election remarks

A US Congressman is calling on the British government to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles and privileges if they continue to “interfere” in the US presidential election.

Missouri Congressman Jason Smith sent a letter to the British Ambassador to the US on Friday to “express concern” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “continued interference” in the US presidential election through their public remarks.

Smith suggested that the British government is “effectively condoning interference” in the 2020 American election from “officials at the highest level of the British establishment,” should it allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to retain their titles and continue making US political comments.

“I respectfully request the British government ensure The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer attempt to interfere in our election or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain,” said Smith, adding that he requests the message be conveyed to Queen Elizabeth II.

While British royals typically refrain from weighing in on American politics, over the last two months Harry and Meghan have commented on the upcoming November election.

On US National Voter Registration Day on September 22, the couple put out a video urging Americans to vote in what Markle called the “most important election of our lifetime.”

In the video Prince Harry said that “when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.”

The remarks have been publicly interpreted as being a criticism of US President Donald Trump, a Republican, and an endorsement of rival Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump said after the video was released that he was “not a fan” of Markle’s.

In January it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would step down from royal life in the UK, ceasing to be working members of the royal family.

The couple kept their titles – Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but said they will no longer use the “Royal Highness” title.

Harry and Megan moved to California – where Meghan was born and raised - in March with their baby Archie and have since bought a compound in Santa Barbara for a reported $14.7 million.

In September, Harry and Megan announced they had signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce nature series, documentaries, and children’s programming.

The two wed on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle in the UK.

