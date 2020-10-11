Belarusian police arrest some 50 protesters after clashes in Minsk: Interfax

Some 50 protesters were detained in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday after clashes with police, the Interfax news agency reported, citing witnesses.
Belarus, a former Soviet republic with a population of 9.5 million, has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since an August 9 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged by veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko. He denies the charge.
On Saturday, President Lukashenko went to a jail in Minsk to hold a meeting with detained opposition leaders, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
In a photo published by a pro-Lukashenko channel on Telegram and cited by Belta on its website, Lukashenko and eleven casually-dressed people are seen sitting at a round table decorated with flowers.
Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19