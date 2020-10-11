Turkey tells Russia to press Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh truce

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has asked his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to press Armenia to abide by the terms of a Russian-brokered truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

In a statement, Turkey’s foreign ministry strongly condemned an Armenian missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second city, on Sunday morning. Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Read more:

Where Russia, Turkey, Iran stand in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

France accuses Turkey of ‘military involvement’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44