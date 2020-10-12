Military has ‘zero’ role in determining a contested election: Top US general

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff rejected a role for the military to referee a contested US election.
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff insists the US military will have no role in resolving a disputed election, amid speculation the Pentagon could be asked to intervene in sparring over the outcome of the November 3 contest.
If there’s a contested election, “it’ll be handled appropriately by the courts and by the US Congress,” said General Mark Milley in an interview with NPR set to air Monday. “There’s no role for the US military in determining the outcome of a US election. Zero.”
The comments appear to be the firmest yet by Milley to reject a military role refereeing a contested election, amid concerns the armed forces could be dragged into a dispute over the results.
Fears have been stoked in part by Trump’s qualified comments about whether he’ll accept the results and commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.
