Russia said on Monday it was expelling two Bulgarian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after two Russians were ordered out of the EU country on accusations of spying for the military.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Bulgarian ambassador Atanas Krystin was summoned to be informed that that the two Bulgarian diplomats based in Moscow had been declared “personae non gratae.”

Last Update: Monday, 12 October 2020 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26