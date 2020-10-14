NEWS
Azerbaijan says it hit a missile launch site in Armenia

An image allegedly shows Azeri troops during clashes between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Baku Wednesday 14 October 2020
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Wednesday that it had destroyed two missile launch sites in Armenia that were being used to target civilian areas during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s defense ministry confirmed that areas inside the country had been targeted, denied its forces were firing into Azerbaijan and said it now “reserves the right to target any military installations and combat movements on the territory of Azerbaijan”.

