US elections: Trump says Biden a ‘dumb guy’ and single-worst candidate in history

US President Donald Trump unleashed a verbal diatribe at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Tuesday, accusing him of being the “single-worst candidate in the history” of candidates.

“Can you imagine if [I] lose to a guy like this?” Trump told a large group of supporters from Pennsylvania, his second public stop outside of Washington since being released from the hospital for his coronavirus infection.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgraceful. The radical left will take over,” Trump said if Biden won the Nov. 3 election.

The president said that Biden “is shot,” in an apparent reference to the former vice president’s age. If elected, Biden will be the oldest president in US history. He turns 78 next month.

Trump called Biden a “dumb guy.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: ‘I am feeling great,’ Trump tells supporters at White House

Coronavirus: Top US doctor Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on COVID-19

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 KSA 02:59 - GMT 23:59