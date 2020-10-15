EU imposes sanctions on six Putin aides over Navalny poisoning, Libya

The EU on Thursday hit aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the man known as his chef, over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and Kremlin meddling in Libya’s civil war.
The EU said Yevgeny Prigozhin, nicknamed “Putin’s chef” because his company has done catering for the Kremlin, was undermining peace in Libya by supporting the Wagner private military company.
The move came a day after Russia’s foreign minister warned that Moscow might respond with similar measures.
The decision was agreed upon among the 27 EU envoys to Brussels.
Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20