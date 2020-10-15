Man in jet pack seen flying 6,500 feet in air over Los Angeles LAX airport: Report

A man was reportedly seen flying over Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Wednesday in a jet pack, the second sighting within months, according to media reports.
The FBI continues to investgate reports of a #jetpack near #LAX on 8/30. Anyone with info about activity on or above the ground at the location depicted here should call the FBI. The FBI takes seriously events that threaten US airspace & investigates alleged violations #SafeSkies pic.twitter.com/dLZcZeRDuc— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) September 4, 2020
In September, two pilots on separate flights reported seeing a man flying in a jet pack thousands of feet above ground near LAX.
A pilot on American Airlines flight 1997 called into the traffic-control tower at LAX.
“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” the pilot stated in a call to the control tower.
He estimated that the man with the jet pack was flying around 300 yards (274 meters) to his left and was at the plane's altitude of 3,000 feet (914 meters), Reuters reported, citing audio obtained of the exchange.
Another pilot, from Southwest Airlines, also reported seeing a man in a jet pack as he prepared to land, according to Reuters.